Bills DB Damar Hamlin: Vitals Normal, But Placed on Breathing Tube in Critical Condition

The marketing rep of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin updated his status following a scary collapse in Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition following a scary on-field injury against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, has normal vitals has but been put on a breathing tube, per a statement from Hamlin's marketing rep, Jordan Rooney.

Rooney took to Twitter after Monday's game was postponed to update fans on Hamlin's status.

Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them.

The league announced the postponement of the game at approximately 10:05 p.m. ET, per an announcement from Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Hamlin, a sixth-round pick by the Bills last season, was driven off the field in an ambulance after falling to the ground and apparently losing consciousness in the first quarter following a hard tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

This season, Hamlin has 63 solo tackles, one forced fumble, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended. He appeared in all 15 games for the Bills this season prior to Monday night.

An outpouring of support for Hamlin came quickly following the scary situation. His charity also received $700,000 in the span of an hour.

This is a developing story.

