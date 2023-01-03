BREAKING: Bills Flying Home to Buffalo in Wake of Damar Hamlin Injury

The Buffalo Bills will be making the flight back to New York after Damar Hamlin's earth-shattering injury Monday night.

The Buffalo Bills are flying back to Orchard Park from Cincinnati following the scary on-field collapse of safety Damar Hamlin Monday night, per reports from FOX19 Cincinnati.

Monday night's game was postponed after Hamlin, a second-year safety, collapsed on the field in the first quarter after making a hard tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

While Hamlin's health and safety is the top priority, the team's trip back to Buffalo is a significant development, as it clouds the possibility that there will be an attempt to play the game again in the coming days.

Understandably, the league has made no further announcement on the future status of a game that has taken a backseat to Hamlin, who is in critical condition.

CPR was performed on Hamlin on the field after his collapse. Per a statement from one of his representatives, his vitals are stable but the 24-year-old has been placed on a breathing tube.

This season, Hamlin has 63 solo tackles, one forced fumble, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended. He appeared in all 15 games for the Bills this season prior to Monday night.

An outpouring of support for Hamlin came quickly following the scary situation. His charity also received $700,000 in the span of an hour.

This is a developing story.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.