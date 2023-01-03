Bills' Josh Allen: 'Pray for Our Brother' - Damar Hamlin Hospital Update

The Bills' Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest following his tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

FRISCO - "Please pray for our brother," Buffalo Bills team leader Josh Allen tweeted in solemn support of fallen teammate Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

There is a certain feeling of helplessness now, with so many involved doing what they can.

For Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, that means arriving at the hospital where Hamlin was being treated late Monday night, forcing his way into the scene by telling a police officer, “I need to be there for my teammate.''

For fans who watched the frightening scene unfold on national TV, it means seeking out Hamlin's charity called the Chasin M's Foundation, designed to raise money to buy toys for children in need.

Hamlin's goal was $2,500.

Overnight, in the wake of his circumstance, more than $3 million has been raised. (To donate, click here.)

Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest following his tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin received CPR and his heartbeat was restored on the field, the Bills said in a statement early Tuesday.

He is presently listed as being in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Some of Hamlin’s teammates stayed in Cincinnati while the rest of the team traveled back to Buffalo on Tuesday morning. ... while the NFL deals with the ramifications of the incident, which saw play suspended at 5:58 of the first quarter before the highly anticipated game between two AFC powerhouses was officially postponed.

The NFL said more details on next steps would come at an "appropriate time," adding that Hamlin's well-being is the priority.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.