Bills vs. Bengals Friday Injury Report: Stefon Diggs Back, Jordan Poyer OUT?

The Buffalo Bills once again had some significant names on their Friday injury report.

The Buffalo Bills have released their Friday injury report ahead of Monday's meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Despite some major names on the report, there's still reason to feel relief. After missing Thursday's practice due to an illness, star receiver Stefon Diggs was back Friday as a full participant. Quarterback Josh Allen, who has been a consistent name on the injury report, managed yet another full session as he continues to power through the elbow issue that he sustained in Week 9.

But despite an extra day of rest with the game on Monday, there's reason for some concern for a few others. Safety Jordan Poyer has now missed back-to-back practices with a lingering knee injury, though this didn't prevent him from playing in Saturday's win over the Chicago Bears.

Tight end Dawson Knox also remains limited with a hip issue.

Here's the full injury report:

QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL

DE Boogie Basham (calf) - LIMITED

WR Stefon Diggs (illness) - FULL

RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) - DNP

TE Dawson Knox (hip) - LIMITED

CB Cam Lewis (forearm) - FULL

LB Matt Milano (knee) - LIMITED

C Mitch Morse (concussion) - FULL

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - LIMITED

S Jordan Poyer (knee) - DNP

The Bills will need their full arsenal of talent if they want to take down the Bengals on the road. Monday's kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

