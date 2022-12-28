Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Reveals 'Challenge' of Bills QB Josh Allen

Ahead of Monday night's contest, Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor issued praised towards Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, setting the stage for a heavyweight fight between two of the AFC's top teams.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is well-established as one of the top players at his position in the NFL, holding two Pro Bowl nods and a runner-up in the MVP voting to his name.

Now, he's focused on adding another honor to his résumé - Super Bowl champion. Fresh off clinching their third consecutive AFC East title, the Bills (12-3) are set to take on the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) on Monday Night Football in a crucial game for each side's hopes at getting the No. 1 seed ... and a first-round bye in the postseason.

It's one of the most important games the Bills have played all season, and they'll be heavily reliant on Allen to carry the load, something Bengals coach Zac Taylor is aware of.

Despite there being some three years between the last time he's faced Allen, Taylor's very familiar with his game, as he's unintentionally been watching from afar throughout the season ... and is impressed with what he's seen from the 26-year-old.