Bills QB Josh Allen Downplaying Matchup vs. Bengals, Joe Burrow?

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be nothing more than the next game on the schedule for the Buffalo Bills ... or so it seems.

The NFL world is holding its collective breath in anticipation for Monday night.

But for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the pivotal meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium is just another walk in the park during what has been an MVP-like season.



Or so he says.

While discussing the upcoming contest during a Tuesday appearance on ESPN's "Kyle Brandt's Basement," Allen provided what is likely a team-wide answer and approach to each game, no matter the stakes. In cliche fashion, the Bengals appear to be nothing more than the next game on the schedule from his perspective.

"It's our next one," Allen said. "Monday night, that's always fun to play in."

Instead, he resorted to weather talk. And while it's certainly relevant considering what the Bills have been through in recent weeks, Allen isn't easily admitting how crucial the game is for Buffalo's seeding chances.

"It seems like the weather's gonna be nice finally," he said. "I feel like we haven't had a good weather game in quite some time now. That could change, who knows?"



Monday will mark Allen's first head-to-head matchup with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in a meeting that feels long overdue.

Finally, some of the juice we've been looking for.

"We've hung out quite a bit," Allen said. "I've got a lot of respect for him and his game. ... He's a special talent, he really is. We're gonna have our hands full."

Neither the Bills or Bengals are fighting for a playoff spot. But a win for either team would significantly alter playoff seeding, first-round bye chances and the MVP race for both Allen and Burrow.

Allen may not fully admit it now, but Monday marks a critical point for Buffalo in a Super Bowl-or-bust season.

The Bills and Bengals kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET.

