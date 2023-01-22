Bills WATCH: Josh Allen Powers in for TD, Has Words for Bengals

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen let out his frustrations on the Cincinnati Bengals defense after falling into an early 14-0 hole on Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills found themselves behind 14-0 early in Sunday's AFC Divisional against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium.

But even in a postseason matchup between two teams that are emotionally connected, there's hardly any love from both sides on the field.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen led a much-needed 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that saw him take four carries himself, which included a one-yard plunge into the end zone to cut the lead to seven.

After getting physical with the Bengals throughout a scoring drive that the Bills had to have, Allen let out his frustrations with the touchdown and made sure to save a few words for the Cincinnati defense.

This marks the second straight week that Allen has gotten feisty with the opposing defense, as he got into a shoving match with Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in Buffalo's AFC Wild Card win.

Allen's one-yard rushing score wouldn't have been possible if not for some key throws he made early in the drive. He found rookie receiver Khalil Shakir for a 23-yard gain on 2nd and 16 after the Bills got pushed back due to a holding penalty.

The Bengals nearly had a touchdown of their own in response, but receiver Ja'Marr Chase didn't complete the catch in the end zone. Cincinnati instead extended its lead to 17-7 as the second quarter came to a close.



You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.