LOOK: Damar Hamlin Arrives to Bills vs. Bengals Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in attendance for the AFC Divisional on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Buffalo Bills are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Divisional on Sunday, and safety Damar Hamlin is in attendance.

Take a look:

Hamlin has shown incredible recovery since suffering from cardiac arrest against the Bengals on Jan. 2, but still has a "lengthy recovery" ahead of him.

"Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery," Hamlin's friend and business parter Jordon Rooney said. "Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly. He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily."

But this clearly isn't preventing him from being with his teammates for what is their biggest game at this point in the season.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Hamlin has been visiting the team facility on a daily basis, but is taking it step by step. There has yet to be any sort of determination on the likelihood of his playing career continuing, as Hamlin continues to get back to normalcy health-wise.

"It's limited, just overall," McDermott said of Hamlin. "But he comes in and really just started really today or yesterday and just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine and just get himself acclimated again and taking it one step, one baby step at a time here."

The Bills will be playing in their third game since Hamlin's on-field health scare had the league at a brief standstill, and it just so happens to be against these same Bengals.

While a trip to the AFC Championship is on the line, Sunday's Divisional Round bout will still be filled with respect and emotion on both sides after an incident that has now seemingly intertwined these two franchises forever.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.