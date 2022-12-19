The Buffalo Bills completed their first goal, clinching a spot in the playoffs, but now turn their attention to winning the AFC East.

Needing a win to punch their ticket to the postseason, the Buffalo Bills were able to flip the second-half momentum on the Miami Dolphins in Saturday's 32-29 win, as Josh Allen and the Bills offense set up the game-winning Tyler Bass field goal.

The Bills (11-3) boosted their lead in the AFC East to three games over the 8-6 second-placed Miami Dolphins. The win over the Dolphins made it five straight victories for the Bills as they will play in the postseason for the fifth season in a row.

But just being in the postseason is not enough for the Bills.

That's the No. 1 thing coach McDermott preaches, is 'playoff-caliber," Allen said. "You can't win the Super Bowl unless you make the playoffs. So that's goal No. 1 down. Goal No. 2 now is to clinch the division. That's how we'll take it.''

Onto the next goal, as Allen said.

The Bills will travel to Soldier Field on Christmas Eve to take on the Chicago Bears (3-11). If the Bills win, they will clinch the division title for the third season.

From there on, it will be "one game at a time," and everybody will focus on doing their "1/11th" in hopes of winning the Super Bowl.

The Bills and Bears will kick off on Christmas Eve, Saturday, at 1 p.m. ET.

