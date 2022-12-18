'Go Home!' 'MVP' Josh Allen Yaps at Miami as Bills Clinch in Clutch: 3 Takes

The Buffalo Bills' 32-29 win over their AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins, has clinched the Bills' their spot in the playoffs.

The Buffalo Bills punched their ticket to the playoffs for the fourth straight year with a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins that has put them firmly in the driver's seat of the division as they look to win their third straight division title.

They did it with a certain flair in the snow, punctuated by QB Josh Allen playfully instructing intruders from Miami to "go home!''

Here are our three main takeaways from the home win.

Tale of Two Halves

The Bills looked to be the better team at the end of the first two quarters. But a 16-0 run for the Dolphins put doubt in the mind of many as Miami took a 29-21 lead in the fourth quarter.

Yet at the end, Allen and the Bills offense had the last laugh with a game-winning Tyler Bass field goal.

Allen Flying Back into the MVP Race?

The MVP race may have taken a turn back in favor of Bills star Josh Allen.

Allen completed 25 of 40 passes for 304 yards with four touchdowns while spreading the wealth to nine different receivers. Allen even added in 77 yards rushing on 10 attempts, which included his 44-yard run, which set the Bills' offense up for the Dawson Knox touchdown reception before Allen took flight on a game-tying two-point conversion QB draw.

Aside from two fumbles, a strip sack which the Dolphins recovered, and another fumble on a scramble which Buffalo recovered, Allen was dealing even with the snow falling from the sky in the game's final stages.

"Let it Snow!"

Multiple showering of snowballs from the stands almost cost the Bills a 15-yard penalty, yet it foreshadowed what was to come.

Despite the constant downplaying from the Dolphins in the lead-up, the snowy conditions proved to be an advantage. After a huge defensive stop, Allen took over with a game-killing 15-play drive, which chewed off the remaining five minutes in regulation.

