Tyler Bass Kick Lifts Bills Over Dolphins 32-29: Live Game Log

The Bills hosted the Dolphins on Saturday night in a pivotal AFC East matchup.

The Buffalo Bills were looking for their fifth straight win as they hosted the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. ... and with a game-winning last-second drive capped by Tyler Bass' 25-yard kick at the buzzer, they got it a 32-29 win through snow flurries that clinches their playoff berth and increases their already high odds of winning the AFC East.

The Dolphins have already shown this season that they can beat the Bills, and will look to sweep the season series tonight. How this game plays out could ultimately be decided by the weather with potential for heavy snowfall.

Miami is led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose MVP campaign took a major hit over the last two games as the Dolphins offense has hit a snag and struggled compared to how they looked to start the season.

As for the Bills, they are led by an MVP candidate at quarterback in Josh Allen, who has gotten back on track after a stretch of games in which he struggled himself as well.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Bills host the Dolphins on Saturday night in a crucial AFC East matchup.

FIRST QUARTER: Bills 7, Dolphins 3

The Bills will start the game on defense.

The Dolphins will start their drive at their own 36.

The Dolphins get an early first down off a Mostert run but the drive stalls out and Miami will be forced to punt.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 7.

Allen comes out firing and finds Knox for 11 yards followed by a completion to Diggs for 15 yards.

The Bills get a pair of first downs but the Dolphins defense buckles down and forces a Buffalo punt on their first drive.

The Dolphins will start their drive at their own 27.

Tagovailoa scans downfield before dumping it off to Mostert who picks up 20 yards on 1st and 15.

On 4th and 1 the Dolphins keep the offense on the field and Mostert plunges forward for 3 yards and the first down.

FIELD GOAL DOLPHINS: Sanders drills the 39-yard field goal to give the Dolphins a 3-0 lead with 2:59 left in the first quarter. The drive went 52 yards on 14 plays, taking 7:45 off the clock.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 25.

On 2nd and 7 Allen finds Knox who rumbles down the field for a gain of 45 yards into Miami territory.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen finds Morris for the 14-yard touchdown. Bass' extra point attempt is good to give the Bills a 7-3 lead with 1:05 left in the first quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 4 plays, taking 1:54 off the clock.

The Dolphins will start their drive at their own 25.

Mostert breaks through the line and breaks off a 68-yard run, shedding multiple would-be Bills tackles.

SECOND QUARTER: Bills 21, Dolphins 13

FIELD GOAL DOLPHINS: Sanders drills the 21-yard field goal to cut Buffalo's lead to 7-6 with 14:47 left in the second quarter. The drive went 72 yards on 5 plays, taking 1:18 off the clock.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 25.

Allen finds Davis on a strike over the middle for a gain of 21 yards on 3rd and 17 to keep the drive alive.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen dumps it off to Hines for the 10-yard touchdown. Bass' extra point attempt is good to extend Buffalo's lead to 14-6 with 8:18 left in the second quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 12 plays, taking 6:29 off the clock.

The Dolphins will start their drive at their own 25.

Tagovailoa goes deep down the sideline to Waddle on 3rd and 5 for a gain of 34 yards into Buffalo territory.

Tua finds Hill on 3rd and 5 for a gain of 6 yards as the Dolphins extend the drive once more, and then once again on 3rd and 10 for 15 yards.

TOUCHDOWN DOLPHINS: Ahmed plunges up the middle and breaks a tackle for an 11-yard touchdown. Sanders' extra point attempt cuts Buffalo's lead to 14-13 with 2:59 left in the second quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 10 plays, taking 5:19 off the clock.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 18.

Allen scrambles and finds McKenzie for a gain of 19 yards on 3rd and 4, followed by a holding penalty on the Dolphins for another first down.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen finds Cook for the 4-yard touchdown. Bass' extra point attempt is good to extend Buffalo's lead to 21-13 at halftime. The drive went 82 yards on 12 plays, taking 2:59 off the clock.

THIRD QUARTER: Bills 21, Dolphins 26

The Bills will start their drive at their own 18.

Nothing going to start the half for the Bills as the Dolphins force the punt after the three and out.

The Dolphins will start their drive at their own 26.

TOUCHDOWN DOLPHINS: Tagovailoa connects with Waddle for the 67-yard touchdown. The two-point attempt is no good, cutting Buffalo's lead to 21-19 with 12:48 left in the third quarter.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 25.

Allen keeps it himself for 13 yards and then finds Knox for a gain of 21 yards into Miami territory.

Despite getting across midfield, the Bills offense then goes forward and will be forced to punt after a holding penalty and false start kill the drive.

The Dolphins will start their drive at their own 11.

Miami gets a pair of first downs of their own but the Bills defense comes up and forces the punt.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 2.

The Bills cannot get past their own 4-yard line and are forced to punt after a three and out.

The Dolphins will start their drive at midfield.

Buffalo's defense answers with a three and out of their own, but a roughing the kicker penalty gifts the Dolphins a first down.

TOUCHDOWN DOLPHINS: Tagovailoa finds Hill for the 20-yard touchdown. Sanders drills the extra point attempt to give the Dolphins a 26-21 lead with 2:30 left in the third quarter. The drive went 50 yards on 6 plays, taking 2:59 off the clock.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 35.

The Bills pick up one first down but the Dolphins defense steps up after and forces the punt.

The Dolphins will start their drive at their own 10.

FOURTH QUARTER: Bills 32, Dolphins 29

The Bills defense answers the call and comes up with the huge stop to force a punt after the three and out.

The Bills will start their drive at midfield.

FUMBLE RECOVERY DOLPHINS: Phillips gets to Allen for the strip sack which Wilkins recovers.

The Dolphins will start their drive at the Buffalo 49.

FIELD GOAL DOLPHINS: Sanders drills the 47-yard field goal to extend Miami's lead to 29-21 with 11:56 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 18 yards on 5 plays, taking 2:43 off the clock.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 25.

Cook gets the carry on 2nd and 8, bursting through the line for a gain of 16 yards and the first down, followed by a 44-yard run from Allen into the red zone.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen finds Knox for the 5-yard touchdown. The two-point attempt is good, tying the game at 29-29 with 9:02 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 7 plays, taking 2:54 off the clock.

The Dolphins will start their drive at their own 25.

Tagovailoa finds Hill for a gain of 13 yards followed by a 21-yard completion to Wilson and the Dolphins are moving early on this drive.