Bills BREAKING: Damar Hamlin Back Home in Buffalo

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has now been released from the hospital exactly a week after suffering from cardiac arrest.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and has arrived home to Orchard Park, per a statement from Dr. William Knight on Monday.

"We are thrilled and proud to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo," Knight said. "I can confirm he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery."

Hamlin has now been released exactly a week after suffering from cardiac arrest during the first quarter of last Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, while he's leaving Cincinnati, he'll be heading to another hospital in Buffalo to undergo further tests and will continue to be monitored.

Hamlin was active on social media on Sunday as the Bills defeated the New England Patriots. He released his first statement on Saturday since Monday's health scare.

"When you put real love out into world it comes back to you 3x's as much," Hamlin wrote. "The Love has been overwhelming, but I'm thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We (brought) the world back together behind this. If you know me, you know this only gonna make me stronger. On a long road, keep praying for me!"

The Bills - obviously inspired by Hamlin's journey - will host the Miami Dolphins for an AFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday.

