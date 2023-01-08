Bills vs. Dolphins in Wild Card Round: Full Look at AFC Playoff Bracket

The Buffalo Bills will officially host the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card.

It's official: The Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Wild Card after both teams picked up wins on Sunday.

The Bills took down the New England Patriots 35-23 in the first game since safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday.

With the Pats' loss, all the Dolphins needed was a win against the New York Jets, which they got in a low-scoring 11-6 finish.

Here's a look at the official playoff matchups in the AFC:

No. 1. Kansas City Chiefs - BYE

No. 2 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 7 Miami Dolphins

No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals vs. No. 6 Baltimore Ravens

No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers

The Bills and Dolphins split the season series 1-1 in two thrilling games. Miami won the first meeting 21-19 in Week 3 before Buffalo won 32-29 in Week 15.

Since the Bills vs. Bengals game was cancelled, Buffalo would play in a neutral-site AFC Championship should it advance to potentially face the top-seeded Chiefs in the conference title game.

The Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes trounced the Las Vegas Raiders in a 31-13 win at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday to secure home-field advantage and a first-round bye.

Kickoff times will be determined at the conclusion of Week 18.

