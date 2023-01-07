Bills DB Damar Hamlin Delivers First Message Since Cardiac Arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has his first message for the world since Monday.

For the first time since he suffered from cardiac arrest on Monday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has delivered a message to the sports world.

He posted to Instagram on Saturday as he continues to recover in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"When you put real love out into world it comes back to you 3x's as much," Hamlin wrote. "The Love has been overwhelming, but I'm thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We (brought) the world back together behind this. If you know me, you know this only gonna make me stronger. On a long road, keep praying for me!"

Hamlin's words of love and encouragement less than a week after suffering from a life-threatening medical scare is a miracle considering the fear the entire league felt after Monday's events.

Hamlin woke on Wednesday and asked in writing if the Bills had beaten the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unfortunately, Hamlin wasn't able to awaken to good news of a Bills win, as his health took precedent over a football game that quickly took a backseat before being postponed and eventually cancelled altogether. Instead, his incredible fortune was through hearing the life-changing news that he was alive despite being without a pulse at one point when being surrounded by medical personnel on the field.

But he'll now be able to watch as the Bills (12-3) host the New England Patriots on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

