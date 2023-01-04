Uncle of Bills DB Damar Hamlin Provides Positive Health Update

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in Cincinnati, but new reports are providing some positive health updates on his situation.

After going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

But News 4 Buffalo is now reporting that Hamlin's uncle provided some positive news Tuesday, as Hamlin is reportedly down to 50 percent oxygen compared to the 100 percent that was being needed to keep him breathing once he arrived to the hospital in critical condition Monday night.

Per the report from Josh Reed of New 4 Buffalo:

"Just spoke with Damar Hamlin’s uncle. Damar was originally on 100 percent oxygen and is now down to 50 percent. Says the family is hanging in there. He thanked Bills fans, and Bengals fans and asked for continued prayers."

In what was unknown at the time, Hamlin, 24, appeared to have suffered cardiac arrest seconds after making a hard tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin could be seen standing up off the field at the conclusion of the play before collapsing to the ground in what was a scary and emotional sight. He received CPR on the spot before being taken away in an ambulance.

Hamlin, a sixth-round pick by the Bills in 2021, has 63 solo tackles, one forced fumble, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended this season.

The league announced Tuesday that the Bills-Bengals game - which was suspended before being postponed altogether on Monday - will not be played this week and has no timetable for being rescheduled.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.