All 32 NFL Teams Honor Bills DB Damar Hamlin with Twitter Avatars

The NFL and all 32 teams banded together on social media Tuesday to honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The on-field collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shook the sports world Monday night, as the 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Hamlin remains in critical condition in the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. And on Tuesday, the NFL and all 32 teams showed support for the second-year safety, as all Twitter profile pictures for the league and its teams were changed to a No. 3 jersey with the message "Pray for Damar."

The game between the Bengals and Bills was temporarily suspended before being postponed altogether on Monday night. On Tuesday, the league revealed that the game will not be played this week and that there is no current timetable for action to resume.

In what was unknown at the time, Hamlin appeared to have suffered cardiac arrest seconds after making a hard tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin could be seen standing up off the field at the conclusion of the play before collapsing to the ground in what was a scary and emotional sight. He received CPR on the spot before being taken away in an ambulance.

Hamlin, a sixth-round pick by the Bills in 2021, has 63 solo tackles, one forced fumble, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended this season.

