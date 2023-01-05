Bills DB Damar Hamlin Responsive, Showing ‘Remarkable Improvement’

A flood of good news poured in Thursday morning regarding the health status of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The NFL world has stood still since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin, 24, received CPR and was resuscitated on the field after making a tackle against Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

But on Thursday, the Bills revealed some incredible news regarding the health status of Hamlin, saying while still in critical condition, he's making "remarkable improvement."



Here's the statement from the team:

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received."



Other reports from NFL Network state that Hamlin opened his eyes and was responsive on Wednesday night and was gripping the hands of family members and friends.

The Bills will hold practice on Thursday for the first time since Hamlin's health scare. The league has still not announced the status of the potential rescheduling of the Bills vs. Bengals game.

Buffalo (12-3) is set to take on the New England Patriots (8-8) on Sunday at Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

