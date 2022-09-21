Bills DB Micah Hyde Sits OUT Wednesday's Practice; Play Sunday vs. Dolphins?

The Buffalo Bills are still coming down from the high they experienced in Monday night's blowout win over the Tennessee Titans ... but it wasn't all roses and rainbows.

The team suffered a bunch of injuries in the win, but there's still a lot up in the air in whether it will drastically affect the Bills long term. One of those bitten by the injury bug is All-Pro safety Micah Hyde.

Hyde suffered a neck injury in the third quarter of Monday night's win, but it went almost unnoticed given that it didn't look as severe as teammate Dane Jackson's injury towards the end of the first half.

The injury was enough to knock Hyde out of the rest of the game and keep him from participating in Wednesday's walk-through practice. While Hyde may not have participated because of the nature of the practice, there is doubt cast over his status for Sunday's game against the 2-0 Miami Dolphins.

Hyde will have two more opportunities to practice before Sunday, but if he can't go, who will take his place in the lineup? The Bills are already pretty thin in the secondary with Tre'Davious White on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. Jackson is also likely not going to play after his gruesome injury Monday night. And if Hyde joins them on the sidelines, fourth-year safety Jaquan Johnson is expected to be the main beneficiary for playing time.

Johnson filled in for Hyde after he exited Monday's game and played for the rest of the second half. In the event Hyde sits this week, Johnson's role should expand.

The Bills and Dolphins play Sunday at 1 p.m. in Miami.

