The Buffalo Bills delivered a figurative knockout punch to the Tennessee Titans in their 41-7 Monday night win in Week 2 ... and Bills tackle Bobby Hart apparently through a near-literal one as well.

Hart was issued a one-game suspension on Tuesday for his involvement in a fight following the Bills’ blowout win win over the Titans.

NFL VP of football operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension letter to Hart, and it finds that the veteran lineman threw a punch at a Titans player in the postgame scrum - and that the wild punch instead found its landing place when it struck a Tennessee coach in the head.

The coach, who is unnamed in the letter, was allegedly involved in attempting to separate the battling players from both teams.

“As both teams were heading to the tunnel, you walked directly across the field to seek out your opponent,” Runyan wrote in the letter to Hart. “You approached him near the end zone and a coach had to hold you back as others shook hands. Once you and your opponent were in the end zone near the tunnel, you confronted him and immediately swung at him with a closed fist, striking the head of a Tennessee coach.

"Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

Hart, 28, interestingly enough, is in his second season with the Bills (now 2-0), but the former starter spent time with on the roster of the Titans last year.

Hart has bounced around from a few rosters to the practice squad and back, having done so with the Bills and then the Dolphins and then, about a year ago, back to the Buffalo practice squad, from where he was poached by Tennessee.

But in November, Buffalo pulled off the same practice squad poaching, adding him to their roster. And then in this offseason, the Bills opted to sign Hart in free agency, and he is now a special-teamer and a backup.

If the suspension stands, Hart will miss Sunday's AFC showdown at the Miami Dolphins.