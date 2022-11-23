Bills Von Miller Reveals Which Lions Player Gives Him Goosebumps

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has put his heart and soul into the game of football. So when he sees another player sharing that same passion, he can't help but acknowledge it.



Ahead of Buffalo's Thanksgiving matchup at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions (4-6) on Thursday, Miller talked about the respect he has for Lions running back Jamaal Williams and the passion he's shown as a six-year veteran.

Williams, who has had a career year this season, delivered a passionate speech that went viral when the Lions were featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" during preseason. Miller clearly took notice and even admitted that Williams is the kind of teammate he wants to play with due to the shared emotion he has for the game.

"Jamaal Williams, I saw the clip with him where he had an emotional speech," Miller said. "I got goosebumps watching him talk to his teammates cause you could just tell that he was so passionate about the game of football ... I wanna play with guys like that."

Here's a look at the speech:

Williams has proven to be one of most dangerous red-zone threats in the league this season. He leads the league in rushing touchdowns (12) while being sixth in carries and 13th in rushing yards (668).

He's been a key reason why the Lions ride into Thanksgiving on a three-game winning streak after starting 1-6. In Sunday's upset win over the New York Giants, Williams added three rushing touchdowns to what has been a season filled with trips to the end zone for the vet.

Miller and the Bills we need to halt his impressive knack for scoring when Buffalo and Detroit kickoff at 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday.

