He comes with just 27 games of college experience but a world of talent.

In terms of positions that the Bills will address in the NFL Draft, cornerback certainly is at or near the top of the list.

We already have discussed the possibility of Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam being taken with the No. 25 overall pick, but the Bills will have multiple options at cornerback, should they choose to go in that direction.

Washington’s Trent McDuffie could be in play for the Bills when they are on the clock. The junior defensive back showed great versatility as well as a high football IQ en route to becoming a consensus Day 1 pick.

McDuffie comes with limited experience because he played just three seasons, one of which was reduced to four games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, the 5-11, 195-pound cornerback is expected to be off the board by the end of the first round.

POSITIVES

⬛ Tremendous athlete.



⬛ Possesses the ability to be physical downfield and make receivers fight for receptions.



⬛ Good tackler with a nose for ballccarriers.



⬛ Very good in man coverage.



⬛ Incredibly versatile.

NEGATIVES

⬛ Height disadvantage against taller receivers.



⬛ Occasional mental lapses in zone coverage.

VERDICTS

Bleacher Report: Versatility is his biggest strength. “There are few cornerbacks who can perform as well in both man and zone coverage. That will help separate him from others in this class.”

Pro Football Network: A shutdown cornerback who “should be starting early in his NFL career.”

The Draft Network: Skill set fits any scheme. “Very good athlete with good lateral ability and overall quickness in coverage.”

