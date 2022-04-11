There is little doubt the Bills will take a cornerback on the first or second day of the NFL Draft, and Elam could be there for them at No. 25.

Even if the Buffalo Bills move to fill the shortage they have at the cornerback position in free agency before the NFL Draft at the end of the month, they are expected to address the position on the first or second day — or both.

So cornerback is where Bills Central begins in its series of individual profiles leading up to the event, which this year will take place from April 28 through 30 in Las Vegas.

Which players are the best fits among what is considered to be a rich class at this position group?

Might general manager Brandon Beane trade his way up the draft board to ensure they land a favorite target? Or would the Bills be content to take any number of the many talented corners who are expected to still be available when they're due to make their first of seven picks at No. 25 overall?

Florida's Kaiir Elam, projected as their first-round pick in Bills' Central's first mock draft of 2022, is featured first.

This super athlete has outstanding measurables that did not translate into the kind of success expected in his final season. This likely is the result of a knee injury that limited him to 10 games.

POSITIVES

⬛ Elam is long, standing 6 feet, 1½ inches, with a 6-4½ wingspan.

⬛ He's fast, having run the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL Combine.

⬛ Physicality. Elam is fearless in press coverage and will use his long arms to jam receivers at the line. He also is a willing and able tackler.

⬛ Smarts. Operates with an understanding of zone coverage and knows where his help is and isn't. This is key for any cornerback in Buffalo's zone-heavy system.

NEGATIVES

⬛ Missed tackles.

⬛ Penalties from being too aggressive at times in coverage.

⬛ Not the best at getting off blocks in run game, perhaps because of his light weight (190 pounds).

VERDICTS

Bleacher Report: Mid- to late first-round prospect who "does his best work in the pass game. He's a physical cornerback who likes to get his hands on receivers and reroute them as they work downfield. For a taller cornerback, he does a very good job in sinking his hips to transition in and out of breaks. Elam does a great job of staying in phase and attacking the reception point with very good top-end and recovery speed."

Pro Football Network: First-round prospect who "might just be the best cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft."

The Draft Network: Consensus second-round value. "At the next level, Elam’s best fit will come on a defense that plays primarily zone and press coverage, where his length, athleticism, physicality in coverage, eye discipline, and ball skills shine best," the report stated.

