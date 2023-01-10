Bills vs. Dolphins: Miami 'Controls Narrative' Says Coach Mike McDaniel

As the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills prepare for their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup, coach Mike McDaniel addressed the narrative around Miami being underdogs.

When the Buffalo Bills sealed their 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, they also secured the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and helped the Miami Dolphins clinch the final playoff spot.

Now, the two AFC East foes are set to face off for the third time this season for Super Wild Card Weekend at Highmark Stadium. However, Dolphins' coach Mike McDaniel addressed the lack of confidence in Miami's ability to win on Sunday.

"I think you learn none of it matters, and you have control over the narrative," McDaniel said. "The narrative can be controlled by your actions on the field. I'd be more worried if we hadn't gone through the huge highs and lows."

Of course, it isn't hard to see why the Dolphins are major underdogs. They are riddled with injuries across the board, namely at quarterback where they may have to start seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson if Tua Tagovailoa doesn't clear concussion protocol.

Aside from their quarterback conundrum, the Dolphins could also be without running back Raheem Mostert come Sunday.

Mostert, who suffered a broken thumb in the Dolphins' 11-6 win over the New York Jets, shredded the Bills in their last game to the tune of 136 rushing yards on 17 carries.

As the Bills prepare for their third contest against the Dolphins this season, they must throw the regular season results and odds out the window. After all, anything can happen on any given Sunday, especially between divisional rivals.

The Bills and Dolphins are set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

