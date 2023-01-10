Bills RB Nyheim Hines Ready to 'Risk Everything' for QB Josh Allen vs. Dolphins

In wake of Damar Hamlin's recovery, the Buffalo Bills' emotional win over the New England Patriots continues to bring what was already a tight group even closer together.

All Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen could do was stare and watch in stunned, but joyous disbelief as running back Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown during Sunday's 35-23 home win over the New England Patriots.

"I can't remember a play that touched me like that in my life," Allen said. "So it's probably No. 1. It was spiritual."

In what seemed like a dream, Hines had scored a rare game-opening special teams touchdown on the first play since Bills safety Damar Hamlin had suffered from cardiac arrest on Jan. 2. Oh, and Hines just so happened to do it again in the third quarter, this time from 101 yards out to give the Bills the lead for good.

Allen's heartfelt and choked-up comments about Hines' miraculous play were played back for him when the running back made an appearance on the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday. Allen's vulnerability in that moment has Hines ready to run through a brick wall for him, as if he didn't already before.

“That’s my quarterback," Hines said. "That's why we love him, that’s why we go out there and play for him, and risk everything for him. He’s a great leader, he’s an even better brother.”

Hines' incredible performance on Sunday might've never even happened. But his mid-season arrival to Buffalo via trade from the Indianapolis Colts, which came minutes before the trade deadline, now seems meant to be after he highlighted one of the most memorable days in the franchise's history.

And as a result, he continues to grow within a Bills family that's he only been a part of for a few months.

"We talk about family, but there we really mean it," he said.

Hines' out-of-nowhere special teams display, while unimaginable due to its emotional impact, would've been crazy under normal circumstances considering his lack of offensive production in a crowded Bills backfield since his arrival.

Headed into Sunday's game against the Pats, Hines had just six carries for -3 yards since joining the Bills this season. A dynamic receiver as well, he made the most of his opportunities with five catches for 53 yards and a touchdown.

These are hardly the stats one would expect from a player that just had one of the most special games in recent memory. But it's clear that all numbers and probabilities were thrown out of the window with force once that ball was kicked off.

Unfortunately for Hines, anything he does after this will appear minuscule in comparison to what he did against New England. But considering the love and connection he's built with Allen and the Bills, maybe he's got some magic left for the postseason.

The Bills host the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

