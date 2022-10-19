Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year.

Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can shake the confidence a bit, and that is worth all of the bruises and bumps suffered along the way.

"It felt like there was a little bit more to it," said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on his weekly podcast New Heights which he does with brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. "Whenever I feel like I play guys that I'm familiar with it's a whole different game. It's more of a chess match."

If football is to be compared to chess, this regular-season win is significant, but it's not checkmate.

No, that would be a postseason win for the Bills that sends them to or on their way to the Super Bowl.

While there is mutual respect between the two teams, Kelce says this loss is a bit harder to take because he came away feeling like they could have won.

"Field goals aren't going to win it against a team like that," Kelce said. "Honestly, this one stings because of all the hype and you always want to play your best against the best."

The Chiefs are going to move forward looking to bounce back and build a team that may get a chance to unseat the Bills in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo will move forward into their Week 7 bye with just about everyone agreeing the cream has indeed risen to the top of the AFC.

