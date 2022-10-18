Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Bills, Promises Von Miller: 'He's Coming to' Buffalo

Von is doubling down.

“He’s coming here, man,” Von Miller said again on Sunday, speaking of his buddy Odell Beckham Jr. “He’s coming to the Bills.”

Miller's most recent statement, this time uttered via USAToday, is not "new.'' But it should deliver "renewed'' optimism about the recruiter Miller bringing his Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl teammate to town, especially in light of OBJ's recent remarks indicating unhappiness with the Rams' inaction as it relates to a contract offer.

OBJ, currently rehabbing from an ACL injury, is one of the most talked-about free agents on the market. And if there is a moment when he isn't being "talked-about''? He'll do some of the talking himself. Sometimes that has meant his denial of a "krazy'' report that he "secretly'' visited Buffalo. Sometimes it's meant leaks about the Dallas Cowboys-sized contract he desires.

And a lot of the time, it's about his relationship with sack expert Miller.

At the start of the season, a social media post from the standout receiver showed him reaching out to Buffalo newcomer (and toilet-paper expert) Von Miller, his Super Bowl-winning Rams teammate, asking about the availability of locker space at Bills HQ.

“What’s the locker next to u loook like !!!??” - @obj wrote to Miller.

What does it look like right now in Buffalo? The Bills are 5-1, arguably the best team in football, and loaded with QB Josh Allen in charge. Is there also room for a when-healthy two-time All-Pro receiver like Beckham, even as Buffalo already employs Stefon Diggs and Gabe Miller?

“We could use another guy like that,” Miller said, reflecting on Buffalo's win at Kansas City.

And if Von is true to his recruiting word, the Bills will get it with OBJ.

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.