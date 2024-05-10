WATCH: Bills WR Keon Coleman hilariously takes orders at hometown fast food restaurant
Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman is a multi-talented individual.
He’s an incredible pass-catcher, this demonstrated by the elite ball skills and ‘go-up-and-get-it’ ability that prompted the Bills to select him with the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s also a talented basketball player, suiting up for legendary college basketball coach Tom Izzo and his Michigan State Spartans for a season. He may even have a future career in comedy if his introductory press conference in front of the Buffalo media is any indication of his stage presence.
You can now add another skill to the seemingly never-ending list of Coleman’s talents—he’s a pretty solid fast-food cashier.
Coleman recently shared a video of him manning the cash register at Mama’s Fried Chicken in his hometown Opelousas, LA, donning a store hat as he takes a “customer’s” order and denies them rice dressing. The video has since been shared by several social media users across a bevy of platforms, including by former NFL quarterback and fellow Louisiana native Robert Griffin III on his X page.
Coleman is simply a man of the people, delivering big plays and touchdowns on the field in addition to smart shopping tips and fried chicken off of it. He’ll soon halt taking orders at chicken restaurants and start giving orders to defensive backs, as he figures to play a prominent role in Buffalo’s receiving corps straight away; he was selected to partially fill the hole left by the offseason departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, who combined for 152 receptions for 1,929 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Bills in the 2023 NFL season.
Replacing the likes of Diggs and Davis is a difficult task for any receiver, especially a rookie, but Coleman will have every opportunity to succeed. General manager Brandon Beane has already stated that the team sees the 20-year-old, who caught 59 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Florida State Seminoles last season, as its ‘X’ wide receiver, indicating that he’s in for a significant target share straight away.
