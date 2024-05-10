WATCH: WR Keon Coleman makes first catch as a Buffalo Bill
The first of many is in the books.
The Buffalo Bills commenced their 2024 rookie minicamp on Friday, with wide receiver Keon Coleman being among the 52 players in attendance. Coleman, whom the Bills selected with the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is already making his presence felt at One Bills Drive, with the team posting a video of one of his first catches in an, albeit practice, Buffalo uniform.
It’ll likely be one of the easier catches Coleman makes in his rookie season, being against air with no coverage, and all. Regardless, it’s a start, the first reception of what Buffalo’s fans and brass alike are hoping will be a fruitful professional career.
Coleman figures to play a prominent role in the Bills’ aerial attack straight away given the offseason departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, who leave behind a combined 152 receptions for 1,929 yards and 15 touchdowns in the receiving corps. General manager Brandon Beane has already stated that the team will initially slot the rookie in as their ‘X’ wide receiver, meaning that he’ll spend the majority of his time on the boundary and will account for a significant number of targets.
It’ll be a tall task for Coleman, who caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Florida State Seminoles last season, but he’s never been one to shy away from pressure. Though generally a bit raw, Coleman is a strong athlete with tremendous ball skills and ‘go-up-and-get-it’ ability; playing with an otherworldly quarterback in Josh Allen, the 20-year-old has an incredibly advantageous opportunity to succeed immediately.