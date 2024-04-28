Smart Shopper! Buffalo Bills' Top Draft Pick Keon Coleman Prioritizes Good Value
Keon Coleman loves a good sale.
Donning a yellow winter down jacket at his introductory press conference on Saturday in Orchard Park, the Buffalo Bills' second-round draft pick was asked if he acquired the outerwear from a Western New York retailer.
"You forgot I went to school in Michigan for two years," said Coleman, who disclosed that he purchased the item at Macy's for less than $100. "Seventy-nine, 89, nice little deal."
The deal is so nice that Coleman has an urge to make an additional purchase.
"I might go get some more colors. I need a blue one and another red one," said Coleman mentioning his new team's colors.
It's probably a good idea for Coleman to beef up his cold weather wardrobe ahead of his rookie season in Western New York. After transferring from Michigan State, the Louisiana native spent the 2023 campaign in Tallahassee as Florida State's leading receiver.
Coleman, however, will wait a few months before equipping himself for winter.
"I shop like my mom. I get my coats in the summertime. You got to shop a season or two before, just in case, and they'll be cheaper," said Coleman.