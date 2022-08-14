Rookie Rising: Bills Khalil Shakir Shines In Win Over Colts

The Buffalo Bills have a 1-2 combination at receiver that's second to none. Leading target Stefon Diggs is a two-time Pro Bowler. Third-year pass-catcher Gabriel Davis is looking to prove his playoff success in January wasn't a fluke.

Duos can work in the NFL. Those vying for top-tier status, however, have trios. And Buffalo might have found its No. 3 target Saturday in rookie Khalil Shakir during its 27-24 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Shakir, the team's fifth-round pick out of Boise State, has turned heads since arriving in Orchard Park. Quick, shifty and reliable are just a few terms general manager Brandon Beane used to describe the slot target following his selection in April.

Last week, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said that "[Shakir] will show up multiple times after another." And while he dons the No. 10 jersey, that could also describe his performance against the Colts' secondary.

Shakir finished with a team-high five catches for 94 yards. The plays ranged from a 5-yard slant from quarterback Case Keenum to a 25-yard grab from veteran Matt Barkley.

Keenum, Barkley, it didn't matter the passer. Shakir made defenders miss in the open-field like clockwork. He averaged 18.9 yards per catch and tallied three receptions over 20 yards.

For those who watched him shine in the Mountain West Conference, yards-after-catch is second nature for Shakir. In four years with the Broncos, he averaged 13.8 yard per reception. From 2019-21, he recorded at least 52 catches and over 700 receiving yards.

In Boise, he was the quarterback's security blanket. Could that be his role with potential MVP Josh Allen during his rookie season?

Shakir has made coach Sean McDermott pay attention to him in practice. Last week, McDermott credited his attention to detail leading to big plays in practice. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey offered a similar sentiment.

“He's going to continue to grow in his role, and we're going to continue to find out what he can do, whether it's inside, outside or anything like that,” Dorsey said. “I don't ever want to handcuff any of our guys. I want to be able to kind of see all of what they can do.”

Shakir is a piece of clay for Dorsey and McDermott to mold in their image. Should he take a step back in practice, the Bills have options in the slot with veterans Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder.

The fans now know what the rookie is capable of.

Best believe Buffalo does as well.