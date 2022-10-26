Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Praises Bills LB Von Miller: 'He Can Wreck a Game'

The Buffalo Bills seem to be meeting the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the perfect time. The Packers stumble in Sunday's night matchup at Highmark Stadium on a three-game losing streak, while the Bills are 5-1 and well-rested after a bye week.

But regardless of the circumstances, Bills linebacker Von Miller is set to head-hunt one of the league's best signal-callers for the second straight game. Safe to say Packers coach Matt LaFleur is aware of the dangers this poses to a struggling Green Bay offense and Rodgers, who is tied for the eighth-most sacks taken (15) this season.

"He's pretty disruptive," LaFleur said Wednesday. "On every play, you better know where he is cause he can wreck a game in a hurry."

Miller has proven this time and again, but it showed up once more in the Week 6 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Miller sacked quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice and put pressure in his face on the Chiefs' final drive, causing the MVP quarterback to throw a game-sealing interception as Buffalo prevailed 24-20.

Green Bay has lacked consistency at receiver this season following the departure of Davante Adams in the offseason. Allen Lazard, Rodgers' No. 1 target, could miss Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, making an unproductive unit even thinner.

This makes the job easier for Buffalo's defense as a whole. Potentially easier coverage downfield means more time for Miller and friends to take down Rodgers in the pocket, which would result in the game-wrecking impact that LaFleur is afraid of.

Miller has a chance to add to his season sack total, which is tied for fifth in the NFL (six). Sunday night's game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.