Skip to main content

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Praises Bills LB Von Miller: 'He Can Wreck a Game'

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has clearly caught the attention of Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

The Buffalo Bills seem to be meeting the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the perfect time. The Packers stumble in Sunday's night matchup at Highmark Stadium on a three-game losing streak, while the Bills are 5-1 and well-rested after a bye week.

But regardless of the circumstances, Bills linebacker Von Miller is set to head-hunt one of the league's best signal-callers for the second straight game. Safe to say Packers coach Matt LaFleur is aware of the dangers this poses to a struggling Green Bay offense and Rodgers, who is tied for the eighth-most sacks taken (15) this season.

"He's pretty disruptive," LaFleur said Wednesday. "On every play, you better know where he is cause he can wreck a game in a hurry."

Miller has proven this time and again, but it showed up once more in the Week 6 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Miller sacked quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice and put pressure in his face on the Chiefs' final drive, causing the MVP quarterback to throw a game-sealing interception as Buffalo prevailed 24-20.

Green Bay has lacked consistency at receiver this season following the departure of Davante Adams in the offseason. Allen Lazard, Rodgers' No. 1 target, could miss Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, making an unproductive unit even thinner.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This makes the job easier for Buffalo's defense as a whole. Potentially easier coverage downfield means more time for Miller and friends to take down Rodgers in the pocket, which would result in the game-wrecking impact that LaFleur is afraid of.

Miller has a chance to add to his season sack total, which is tied for fifth in the NFL (six). Sunday night's game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.

In This Article (2)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) has been publicly disgruntled following his team's third-straight loss of the season.
News

Is Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Checked Out Ahead of Bill Matchup?

By David Harrison
hunt bills
News

Buffalo Bills Trade Call on Pro Bowl RB Kareem Hunt of Browns?

By Mike Fisher
rodgers jake
News

Aaron Rodgers Subtly Rips Packers - By Citing Bills Backup

By Mike Fisher
josh hurdle kc
News

Bills the Best: NFL Power Rankings - Who's As Good As Buffalo?

By Nathaniel Marrero
aaron r back
News

Aaron Rodgers: What’s Wrong with Packers QB? Bills Coach Leslie Frazier Responds

By Adam Schultz
Matt Milano (58) has terrorized Buffalo Bills' opponents through three games this season.
News

Bills Coach Leslie Frazier on 'Dreamy' LB Matt Milano: 'Never a Mismatch'

By Zach Dimmitt
james r
News

Buffalo Bills Trade Watch: RB James Robinson to Jets

By Bills Central Staff
Snip20221024_52
News

Buffalo Bills Odds Oddity: Favored By How Much Over Aaron Rodgers' Packers?

By Geoff Maglioccheti