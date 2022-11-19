Buffalo Vs. Browns at Detroit: 'Bills Mafia' Taking Over Ford Field?

It will be an unusual weekend for the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns, including for the fanbases. The Bills and Browns will meet in Detroit's Ford Field for Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff under odd - and chilly - circumstances.

A massive blizzard in Buffalo brought heavy amounts of snow, forcing the NFL to move the game out of Orchard Park.

A great advantage for the Bills historically, it can be argued has been the Buffalo weather and the locals' ability to deal with it. Now with the game moved indoors to Ford Field ... one advantage does not seem to be going away for the Bills.

According to a report by ESPN, 56,000 tickets for Sunday's game were sold in "less than" 48 hours, the note adding that Bills fans made up the majority of those purchasing tickets.

Ford Field's capacity is 65,000. and if the reports are correct, Bills Mafia will "travel well.'' Oh, and ... There are still seats available, for as low as $84, according to SITickets.

The 6-3 Bills will look to get back to their winning ways against the 3-6 Browns after losing their last two games to the Jets and Vikings. ... with Buffalo hoping to get it done in unusual circumstances.

