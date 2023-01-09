Bills vs. Dolphins AFC Wild Card Kickoff Time Revealed
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will kickoff for their AFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium, the league announced.
The Bills took down the New England Patriots 35-23 on Sunday in the first game since safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday.
With the Pats' loss, all the Dolphins needed was a win against the New York Jets, which they got in a low-scoring 11-6 finish.
Here's a look at the official playoff matchups and kickoff times in the AFC:
No. 1. Kansas City Chiefs - BYE
No. 2 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 7 Miami Dolphins @ 1 p.m. ET
No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals vs. No. 6 Baltimore Ravens @ 8:15 p.m. ET
No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers @ 8:15 p.m. ET
The Bills and Dolphins split the season series 1-1 in two thrilling games. Miami won the first meeting 21-19 in Week 3 before Buffalo won 32-29 in Week 15.
Since the Bills vs. Bengals game was cancelled, Buffalo would play in a neutral-site AFC Championship should it advance to potentially face the top-seeded Chiefs in the conference title game.
The Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes trounced the Las Vegas Raiders in a 31-13 win at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday to secure home-field advantage and a first-round bye.
