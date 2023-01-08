Bills Lose Out on No. 1 Seed as Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes Beat Raiders

The Buffalo Bills will now have to settle for securing the No. 2 seed on Sunday against the New England Patriots after the Kansas City Chiefs locked in their first-round bye on Saturday.

The Buffalo Bills are officially out of contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, as the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes trounced the Las Vegas Raiders in a 31-13 win at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday to secure home-field advantage and a first-round bye.

It marked the first NFL game played since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday. Both teams and fans in Vegas honored Hamlin pregame, as he continues to make remarkable progress at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Chiefs end another impressive regular season with a 14-3 record. Buffalo's postponed game on Monday was officially cancelled on Thursday, which left the Bills needing help from the Raiders on Saturday in order to have a chance at securing the No. 1 seed on Sunday when they host the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

Instead, the Bills will look to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC. But should Buffalo advance to a potential AFC title appearance against the Chiefs, the game would be played at a neutral site based on the approved AFC playoff adjustments league owners voted for on Thursday.

The Bills (12-3) and Patriots (8-8) will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.