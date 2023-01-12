Bills vs. Dolphins Dinner Date: Dion Dawkins Ready to 'Take Them Home!'

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins is hilariously comparing the third meeting of the season with the Miami Dolphins to the classic dating scene.

As the Buffalo Bills get set to host the Miami Dolphins for an AFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday, Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins is comparing the third meeting of the season to the dating scene.

He delivered a hilarious analogy for a Dolphins team that the Bills know all too well at this point, as he's hoping this third and final "date" will seal the deal for Buffalo.

"We're going on our third date, hopefully we can take them home," Dawkins said with a smile, causing a loud and collective laugh to come from media members on Wednesday.

Dawkins' comparison, while funny, has its truths. The Bills have had two thrilling finishes against Miami this season, and should have a better idea of handling some things they know might be coming their way due to third-string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson getting the start for the injured Tua Tagovailoa.

It's a "history" with their AFC East rivals that the Bills just can't ignore.

"We just have history," he said. "It's just the history that comes with it ... If you go on a date with somebody three times then you should know that she or he, whoever you're with likes a lemon drop or a Shirley Temple. That's what you should know."

Dawkins will need to remember this history and use it to his advantage, as the Dolphins have sacked quarterback Josh Allen six total times this season. Dawkins will need to help provide a clean pocket if Buffalo wants to secure a win that is somewhat expected.

The Bills and Dolphins kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday from Highmark Stadium.

