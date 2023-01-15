Bills WATCH: Cole Beasley Gives Buffalo Lead with TD vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills have had their elite group of pass-catchers all make a difference in Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

And when they needed it most, veteran receiver Cole Beasley made an unlikely, yet heroic effort to give the Bills a second-half lead, as he got free for a short pass before falling into the end zone for a six-yard touchdown to give Buffalo a 27-24 lead.

The score marked Beasley's first-career postseason touchdown.

On the next offensive possession, Beasley had a 29-yard catch-and-run that helped lead to a 23-yard touchdown from receiver Gabe Davis.

Buffalo signed Beasley from the practice squad to the active roster on Thursday

The 33-year-old played in two games for the Bills during the regular season, catching two passes for 18 yards.

Beasley has played in each of the last four seasons for the Bills, and signing him for the stretch run gives Allen a familiar face to pass to alongside Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Dawson Knox.

As the third quarter came to a close, the Bills had taken a 34-24 lead despite blowing a 17-0 edge in the first half. Should Buffalo advance, the offense will continue to rely on Beasley.

