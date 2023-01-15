Bills Blunder WATCH: Josh Allen Fumble Scooped by Dolphins for Go-Ahead TD

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had his fair share of ball-security problems during the regular season. This has continued in the AFC Wild Card on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

There appeared to be a blowout in store at one point of Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills held a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, but then the turnovers started. Behind two interceptions from Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, Miami clawed back before trailing by just three headed into halftime, 20-17.

Yet as the third quarter began, Allen had arguably his most crucial turnover of the season on Buffalo's first offensive play of the second half.

Faced with a fiery Dolphins pass-rush, Allen was met and sacked by Miami safety Eric Rowe, who forced a fumble that rolled all the way to the goal line before being scooped up for a touchdown by Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

And just like that, the Dolphins had their first lead of the game after outscoring Buffalo 24-3 since the 7:34 mark of the second quarter.

Allen, who is never afraid to take a few risks, had his fair share of ball-security problems during the regular season. He was second in the league in both interceptions (14) and fumbles (eight), though he only lost two of those fumbles.

The Bills were unable to score after Miami's defensive highlight, but managed to get the ball back after the Dolphins went three-and-out.

