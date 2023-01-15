The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins have released their inactives list for Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup.

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins have released their inactives list for Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup at Highmark Stadium.

Here's who's out for the Bills:

WR Isaiah McKenzie

CB Christian Benford

OL Ike Boettger

DT Jordan Phillips

S Jared Mayden

LB Baylon Spector

TE Tommy Sweeney

Here's who's out for Miami:

QB Tua Tagovailoa

CB Noah Igbinoghene

RB Raheem Mostert

OT Kendall Lamm

OL Brandon Shell

OL Liam Eichenberg

TE Tanner Conner

After a scary head injury in Week 4, Tagovailoa then suffered another concussion on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers and hasn’t played since. He didn't clear concussion protocol in time for Sunday, as rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will now get the postseason start for Miami.

“It's so tricky, it's so delicate." Bills quarterback Josh Allen said on ESPN's 'Kyle Brandt's Basement.' "No one has the right to say anything about the situation except him ... It sucks. It's a product of what we play and the game that we chose to put our lives on the line for. It's tough. It really is."

As for the Bills, the most glaring inactive is that of McKenzie, who seems to have picked up the hamstring injury in the 35-23 win over the New England Patriots in Week 18. His status vs. the Dolphins was always a bit up in the air throughout the week especially since he practiced in limited fashion on Wednesday before sitting out altogether on Thursday.

The Bills and Dolphins kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.

