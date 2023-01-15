Bills WATCH: Dawson Knox Snags One-Handed 'Wild' Card TD vs. Dolphins

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox extended his touchdown streak in highlight fashion against the Miami Dolphins.

The Buffalo Bills had gotten out to a quick start against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday in the AFC Wild Card.

But the Bills offense failed to convert a 4th and 3 in plus territory after it had seemed like a touchdown on the opening drive was inevitable.

Safe to say it didn't take long to make up for this.

After Miami went three-and-out, the Bills got the ball back and proceeded to let it fly. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen unloaded a deep shot to receiver Stefon Diggs, who came up with the 52-yard grab.

On the next play, Allen scrambled right and found tight end Dawson Knox in the tightest of windows, but his touchdown-happy red-zone threat made a one-handed play on the ball to put Buffalo on the board.

Knox now has a touchdown catch in five straight games after having a slow start to the regular season.

The touchdown put Buffalo up 7-0, and the chances to add more came quickly.

Bills defensive back Dean Marlowe had an impressive interception of Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson, as Buffalo now had a chance to put an early dagger into Miami’s upset chances.

Bills running back James Cook eventually made the most of the interception, as he scurried his way into the end zone to give Buffalo a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.