Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert Injures Thumb; Will He Play vs. Bills?

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has suffered a thumb injury ahead of Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday for an AFC Wild Card matchup. But a Dolphins team already dealing with injuries on offense just added another to the list.

Per reports from NFL Network Monday, Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb in Sunday's 11-6 win over the New York Jets and now has his "status in doubt" for the pivotal playoff meeting with the Bills.

Mostert, the leading rusher for a dynamic Miami offense during the regular season, suffered the injury in the second half on Sunday before exiting the game and not returning. He finished the game with 11 carries for 71 yards, which brought his regular season total up to 181 carries for 891 yards and three touchdowns. He also added two scores through the air.

Should Mostert miss the game, the Bills would likely breath a sigh of relief. After rushing just eight times for 11 yards in the first meeting between the teams in Week 3, Mostert erupted with 17 carries for a season-high 136 rushing yards in the 32-29 loss to Buffalo on Dec. 17.

If Mostert indeed sits, the Dolphins would rely on running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to handle the backfield.

The Bills and Dolphins kickoff from Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

