Bills QB Josh Allen Talks 'Tricky' Tua Tagovailoa Concussion: 'It Sucks'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen knows the sacrifices Tua Tagovailoa has had to make as quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. But could he have to make another one following yet another trip to concussion protocol?

Four days after the Miami Dolphins squeaked past the Buffalo Bills in a thrilling 21-19 win on Sept. 25 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a violent head injury that shook the NFL in front of a national audience on "Thursday Night Football."

After suffering from visible symptoms of head trauma in what ended up being a 27-15 loss for the Dolphins to the Cincinnati Bengals, Tagovailoa quickly became the early-season story of the league regarding the dangers the game presents with head injuries. Getting the start during the short week had already been raising major questions after Tagovailoa had seemingly suffered a head injury in the win over the Bills, an ailment that was later announced by the Dolphins to be a back injury.