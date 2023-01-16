Bills Rookies Come Up Big in Wild Card Win vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills leaned on their three main rookies in crucial spots of Sunday’s Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins.

The Buffalo Bills looked liked a team full of playoff veterans through one quarter in Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

With a 17-0 lead, the Bills looked well on their way to a blowout victory. But instead, they started to play like rookies stunned in the spotlight before eventually getting it together for a 34-31 win to advance to the AFC Divisional.

But why knock the "rookie" label? It was some of Buffalo's best youngsters that helped seal a win on what was the biggest stage thus far in their NFL careers.

Rookies like cornerback Kaiir Elam, receiver Khalil Shakir and running back James Cook all had significant impacts on the outcome. Safe to say Bills coach Sean McDermott clearly took notice, especially considering how rare it is to see postseason contributions from multiple rookies in a single game.

"They adjusted," McDermott said. "Kaiir, James, we're counting on those guys, and it didn't use to be that way when you're a young player. ... Now the day and age of the NFL, these young players are going to be counted on to play and contribute."

Cook got the rookie rumble started with a first-quarter touchdown, as he scampered for a 12-yard score to put Buffalo up 14-0. He had a game-high 12 carries while finishing with 39 rushing yards and the score.

Shakir had one of his best games of the season, as he tied his career-high in catches (three) while adding 51 receiving yards. He nearly made the play that could've halted Miami's first-half comeback, as he got free down the field for a potential huge gain at the end of the second quarter. Bu even on a picture-perfect downfield pass from quarterback Josh Allen, Shakir couldn't maintain possession as he fell to the turf.



Luckily for Buffalo's postseason dreams, Shakir made up for it in a big way in the fourth quarter. Faced with a 3rd and 1, Allen found Shakir down the field again in a tight window of defenders, as the rookie showed major extension to make an impressive grab. The Bills didn't score on the drive, but Shakir's catch helped drain some clock and improved ensuing field position for Buffalo's defense.

The team has made it clear how highly they view Shakir.

"That was a big catch, and we got a lot of trust in him," McDermott said. "He's got good hands, he's a good football player. ... I think he wanted that one from earlier in the game back."

“I know he’s a rookie, but we’ve got a lot of faith in him," Allen said.

But arguably the most impactful performance came from Elam, who was making plays in the secondary when the Bills needed it most.

With the Dolphins backed up at their own goal line leading 24-20, quarterback Skylar Thompson sailed a deep pass into heavy coverage on 3rd and 19. But Elam leaped skyward and made an athletic interception in what was the turning point of the second half.

Buffalo's offense scored five plays later to take the lead and didn't trail for the remainder of the contest, as Elam's third-career interception was clearly his biggest.

He was far from done.

After nearly having another pick that slipped from his hands following an awkward bounce, Elam topped his game-changing interception with a game-sealing pass defense against Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki on 4th and 5. The Bills got the ball back and drained out the rest of the clock en route to the win.

"I thought he did some really good things in the game," McDermott said of Elam. "The interception, executing the technique and then the play on fourth down."

Elam was injured on that final defensive play, as he exited with what the team officially called leg cramps. This likely won't hinder him from playing in the AFC Divisional, but nothing is official just yet.

The Bills will need all three of their big-time rookies once again, as Buffalo will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

