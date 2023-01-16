Bills vs. Bengals in AFC Divisional After Sam Hubbard's Scoop N' Score

The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional after Cincy's 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday, Jan. 22 after Cincy eliminated the Baltimore Ravens with a 24-17 win in the Wild Card round at Paycor Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills are 0-2 in all-time postseason meetings against the Bengals, the last of which came in 1989.

Even without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens had the defending AFC champions on the ropes in the second half on Sunday. But it was a monumental and game-changing fourth-quarter fumble recovery for a touchdown by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard that completely altered the result.

On 3rd and goal, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley attempted to dive over the offensive line to reach the ball over the plain. But he was stripped in the air and fumbled, as Hubbard returned it 98 yards for the go-ahead score. This ended up being the final score of the game.

Now, the Bills and Bengals will get the meeting they never got to complete after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the Week 17 martchup between the two teams. His health scare occurred midway through the first quarter during the contest on Monday, Jan. 2, as the game was postponed before being cancelled by the league altogether.

The second-seeded Bills were set to receive a matchup with the highest-remaining seed at the conculsion of the AFC Wild Card games while the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs were going to play whichever team was the lowest seed left.

The Chiefs will now host the Jacksonville Jaguars, who overcame a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday,

The Bills advanced to the Divisional after a far-from-pretty 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Buffalo held a 17-0 lead in the second quarter before the Dolphins rallied to take a 24-20 lead in the third quarter.

But the Bills pulled away with two third-quarter touchdowns and relied on their defense to close things out in the fourth.

