Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had an up-and-down day at the office in Sunday's playoff win against the Miami Dolphins, but he believes that "all that matters is surviving and advancing" - and cleaning up mistakes.

Perhaps nobody illustrates the Buffalo Bills' rollercoaster 34-31 wildcard victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Highmark Stadium quite like Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who after the win said, “All that matters is surviving and advancing. …”

When he know there is a bit more to it.

After a fourth-down stop on the opening drive, Allen led Buffalo's offense to three straight scoring drives and a commanding 17-0 lead, headlined by a touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox.

But the Bills' next three drives consisted of two interceptions and a three-and-out, watching as the Dolphins marched back to tie the game with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson under center.

Still, Allen put together a sound series to end the half, giving Buffalo a 20-17 advantage at the break and positive momentum entering the locker room.

That momentum lasted all of one offensive snap, as Allen was strip-sacked by Dolphins safety Eric Rowe, with the ball eventually being returned for a touchdown to give Miami its first lead of the day.

Two more punts by the Bills quickly followed, and it wasn't until rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam intercepted Thompson that momentum shifted back into Buffalo's favor.

Allen responded by leading two consecutive touchdown drives, finding receivers Cole Beasley and Gabe Davis for scores through the air as the Bills took a 34-24 lead late in the third quarter.

But that proved to be the last of Buffalo's offensive success, as two punts preceded the game-sealing first down run by Devin Singletary, sending Bills Mafia into a frenzy and the team into the AFC Divisional round.

Allen finished 23 of 39 for 352 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions and the lost fumble while adding four runs for 20 yards. He was sacked a startling seven times.

The Pro Bowler said that Buffalo "can't expect to win like that," taking blame for his inconsistent day but acknowledging that walking away victorious is what truly matters.

"I thought we did some good things today, I did some bad things today," Allen said. "Some stuff to clean up, some things to learn from. We'll grow from it - all that matters is surviving and advancing. It doesn't matter how you win, it's if you win, and I'm proud of our guys for playing the way they did."

And ultimately, through the highs and lows of Sunday's playoff opener, the Bills managed to ride the wave into the next round ... and that, not the process behind it, is "all that matters," per Allen.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter at @DFlickDraft

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.