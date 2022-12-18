Bills Tie Game vs. Dolphins With 2nd TD Pass From Allen To Knox: WATCH

The Buffalo Bills offense has come to life in the second half, just in time for the arrival of the snow in Western New York.

With brisk temperatures and a blanket of snow covering much of Western New York, the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins find themselves locked in a tense Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium.

After a three-touchdown performance in the first half, the Bills offense has sputtered in the second act. Conversely, the Dolphins have dominated on both sides of the ball.

The Bills closed the second quarter in dramatic fashion, as quarterback Josh Allen found rookie running back James Cook on a fade for a four-yard touchdown connection. The scoring strike put the Bills ahead 21-13 at the half. Set to possess the ball to begin the second half, the home was set up perfect for the elusive double-score.

Miami, however, had other plans.

The Dolphins struck first in the half when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found receiver Jaylen Waddle for 67-yards and the score. Though Tagovailoa's two-point conversion attempt to Waddle was incomplete, the Fins had cut Buffalo's lead to 21-19.

Miami would once again find the end zone on a six-play, 50-yard drive, culminating in a 20-yard connection from Tagovailoa to receiver Tyreek Hill. Miami would take the lead 26-21.

Allen struggles continued on the into the fourth quarter, as the Bills quarterback fumbled the ball after a strip sack from Dolphins defender Christian Wilkins. Miami retrieved the ball with excellent field position. Kicker Jason Sanders connected on a 47-yard field goal to give the Fins a 29-21 lead.

Still, as the snow once again started to fall in Western New York, Buffalo's offense came back to life. Allen led the Bills on a seven-play, 75-yard drive. The 26-year-old sparked the Bills' ground game by rushing for 44-yards to the Miami 13-yard line. On 3rd and goal from the Dolphins five-yard marker, Allen sailed a scoring strike to tight end Dawson Knox, for their second touchdown connection of the night.

Allen and the Bills attempted a two-point conversion, which was eventually ruled successful. Allen's dive has tied the game at 29, with just over five minutes left in the game.