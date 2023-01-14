Bills vs. Dolphins Wild Card: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday as both teams hope to advance.

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the fourth straight playoff appearance and fifth in six seasons under coach Sean McDermott.

It's a vastly different story for the visiting Dolphins, who have qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2016 and just the third time since 2001. Miami has not survived past the Wild Card round since a 23-17 overtime win over the Colts in 2000.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss his third straight game while he attempts to recover from a concussion, which means Skylar Thompson will most likely get the nod under center.

This season, when subbing for the injured Tagovailoa, the 2022 seventh-rounder from Kansas State completed 60 passes for 534 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

The Bills have won eight of the last nine meetings, and are 8-2 in their past 10 home games in Buffalo against the Dolphins played in December or later.

WHAT: (7)Miami Dolphins (9-8) at (2)Buffalo Bills (13-3)

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, 1 p.m. EST

WHERE: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY (71,621)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -11.5

TOTAL: 43.5

MONEYLINE: Dolphins +550, Bills -800

