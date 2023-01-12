Bills Release Thursday Injury Report; Isaiah McKenzie OUT vs. Dolphins?

Buffalo Bills recevier Isaiah McKenzie is trending in the wrong direction on the injury report ahead of Sunday's playoff clash with the Miami Dolphins.

The Buffalo Bills released Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

After having a load of big names on the injury report leading up to Week 18, that number has dwindled down as the Bills are looking healthier headed into the playoffs. However, they are still not without a few ailments.

Here's the injury report:

QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow) - FULL

CB Cam Lewis (forearm) - FULL

WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) - DNP

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - DNP

S Jordan Poyer (knee/rest) - LIMITED

G Rodger Saffold (rest) - DNP (Wednesday)

The most glaring injury designation from Thursday is that of McKenzie, who seems to have picked up the hamstring injury in Sunday's 35-23 win over the New England Patriots. His status vs. the Dolphins is now a bit up in the air, especially since he practiced in limited fashion on Wednesday before sitting out altogether on Thursday.

Poyer shed his DNP tag after receiving some rest on Wednesday. That status would normally come with concerns as he deals with a torn meniscus, but the ailment didn't prevent him from playing against the Patriots. The Bills are making sure he's at full health for Miami.

The rest for Saffold isn't new either, as he sat out practice last week as well.

The Bills and Dolphins are set to kickoff from Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

