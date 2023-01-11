Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin arrived back to Western New York on Monday and has already been discharged from the hospital as he continues on the road to recovery.

Just nine days after suffering from cardiac arrest in the field of play, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center, the team announced Wednesday.

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home with the Bills," Jamie Nadler, M.D. said in a statement.

Hamlin arrived back to Buffalo on Monday after being released from University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he had been since his health scare against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin was active on social media on Sunday as the Bills defeated the New England Patriots. He released his first statement on Saturday since Monday's health scare.

"When you put real love out into world it comes back to you 3x's as much," Hamlin wrote. "The Love has been overwhelming, but I'm thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We (brought) the world back together behind this. If you know me, you know this only gonna make me stronger. On a long road, keep praying for me!"

The Bills - obviously inspired by Hamlin's journey - will host the Miami Dolphins for an AFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday.

