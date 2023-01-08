Bills Defense Honors Damar Hamlin, Seals Win vs. Patriots

Wearing their hearts on their sleeves and "3s" on their chests, the Buffalo Bills honored Damar Hamlin with crucial defensive stops late in Sunday's win over the New England Patriots.

The Buffalo Bills used their big-play offense and Nyheim Hines-led special teams to build a comfortable lead once the fourth quarter got underway in Sunday's meeting with the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

But after the Pats came within five points after an early fourth-quarter touchdown, the Bills, while Bill Withers' "Lean on Me" rang loudly throughout the stadium, leaned on their defense to seal the 35-23 win to honor Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin in fitting fashion.

After struggling in the first half with an efficient Pats offense that was finding success with chunk plays, the Bills defense officially ended New England's playoff hopes with back-to-back interceptions off of quarterback Mac Jones late in the game.

The Pats quarterback went 26 of 40 for 243 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. All three of his picks came in the second half after a solid start.

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White set the tone on the first possession of the second half, as he intercepted Jones' pass right at the goal line to prevent a score.

And once the fourth quarter came around, the picks started rolling in some more.



Down 35-23 with a little over eight minutes left in the game, the Pats found themselves with opportunistic field position after a muffed Bills punt. But Jones threw another interception at the front of the end zone, as Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano to all but end New England's late comeback hopes.

The Bills wasted 1:27 off the clock before punting it back to the Pats. Hopes of the playoffs had been all but dashed at this point after New England had failed to convert near the red zone on the goal-line pick.

So when Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds came away with a crazy, tip-drill interception to ice the game before the two-minute warning, it added significant insult to injury for the Pats.

It was fitting that it was the Bills defense who ended an emotional day with a wacky interception. Hamlin's absence was glaring, as he's been a consistent contributor in the secondary all season.

But wearing their hearts on their sleeves ad "3s" on their chests, the Bills defense honored their teammate in the best way possible.

Buffalo will host the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card. Time and date and TBD.

