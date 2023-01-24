Bills Select Arguably Best 2023 RB in Latest Mock Draft

The Buffalo Bills haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2017. Could they take a swing on the running back who's arguably most capable of reaching that mark as a rookie?

The Buffalo Bills didn't have a true No. 1 running back this past season, as a committee of Devin Singletary and James Cook took most of the carries at the position while quarterback Josh Allen led the team in rushing touchdowns.

But while the final draft order is still not set following Buffalo's 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional on Sunday, the Bills could still be focused on making a big late-round swing in the first 32 picks.

In NFL Network's recent 2023 mock draft, Buffalo selected Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 27 overall pick.

The Bills haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2017 when LeSean McCoy finished the regular season with 1,138 rushing yards in what marked the team's final year before Allen's arrival.

But with the potential selection of Robinson - who is the first running back off the board in this particular mock - the Bills could be getting a potential franchise-level running back that can do it all out of the backfield.

Robinson won the 2022 Doak Walker Award this past season, which annually honors the nation's best running back.

Robinson led the Big 12 in carries (258), rushing yards (1,580) and rushing touchdowns (18) during the regular season. Robinson also led the nation with 1,894 total scrimmages yards (1,580 rushing, 314 receiving) and was second in total touchdowns (20) during the regular season.

He finished his Longhorns career fourth all-time in rushing yards (3,410) and tied for sixth in career rushing touchdowns (33).

